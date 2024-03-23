The bare necessities

Sehri Tales is an annual month-long flash writing challenge that takes place every Ramadan. It is hosted by the online community Talespeople in their Facebook group. This is the first instalment of a series on creative writing with tips, tricks, and lessons learnt from the challenge

I remember the Ramadan of 2020, which was the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the year my friends and I decided to shift the Sehri Tales to our own platform and open it up to a wider audience.

The world was under lockdown, and food security threatened by this loss of mobility. Restaurants pivoted to cloud kitchens where there were limited food options. Our meals were dialled back down to the simplest of fare. Because of the uncertainty hanging over our heads, every meal tasted uncommonly good to me back then. It was a reminder that food doesn't necessarily have to be elaborate to be delicious.

Something that I am reminded of every Ramadan when the challenge commences, is that the same principle can apply to writing, especially micro-fiction formats that constitute the Sehri Tales. You don't need to bring out the bells and whistles to tell a good story; in fact, sometimes, that fancy SAT phrasing can do your writing a real disservice.

Whether this is your first time doing the challenge or you're getting back on the writing horse after a big break, if you find yourself stumped by a prompt or stood up by the muse, consider going back to the very basics: a simple story with a beginning, middle, and end. You'll find your way out into the light again. Here's to a successful season!

Sabrina Fatma Ahmad is a writer, journalist, and the founder of Sehri Tales.