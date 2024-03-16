Star Literature
Sumaya Mashrufa
Sat Mar 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 12:06 AM

There’s no way you’ll outrun a bear

Smoother violence fills our hearts

like charming splinters.

The irony is I am the first of my women

to have the luxury to heal.

I could've put that to good use.

I could've made the bison my pet.

I could've planted trees right beside my shadow and seen them grow.

I could've loved you without fear.

The irony is I am the last of my kind

to have the audacity to know this story.

I could've really uttered words.

I could've made them shockingly sharp and shamelessly tender.

I could've made the lightning my pet.

I could've cried more confidently.

But I know,

there's no way I'll outrun the bear.

Sumaya Mashrufa is a Sub editor at The Daily Star.

