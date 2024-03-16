There’s no way you’ll outrun a bear
Smoother violence fills our hearts
like charming splinters.
The irony is I am the first of my women
to have the luxury to heal.
I could've put that to good use.
I could've made the bison my pet.
I could've planted trees right beside my shadow and seen them grow.
I could've loved you without fear.
The irony is I am the last of my kind
to have the audacity to know this story.
I could've really uttered words.
I could've made them shockingly sharp and shamelessly tender.
I could've made the lightning my pet.
I could've cried more confidently.
But I know,
there's no way I'll outrun the bear.
Sumaya Mashrufa is a Sub editor at The Daily Star.
Comments