There’s no way you’ll outrun a bear

Smoother violence fills our hearts

like charming splinters.

The irony is I am the first of my women

to have the luxury to heal.

I could've put that to good use.

I could've made the bison my pet.

I could've planted trees right beside my shadow and seen them grow.

I could've loved you without fear.

The irony is I am the last of my kind

to have the audacity to know this story.

I could've really uttered words.

I could've made them shockingly sharp and shamelessly tender.

I could've made the lightning my pet.

I could've cried more confidently.

But I know,

there's no way I'll outrun the bear.

Sumaya Mashrufa is a Sub editor at The Daily Star.