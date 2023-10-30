Star Literature
Narjis Ashrafee
Mon Oct 30, 2023 10:00 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 10:00 PM

The car

'The car' is one of the winning entries of DS Books and Star Literature's Halloween themed writing contest "Spook-Off". One winning 100-word flash fiction or a two-line horror story will be published each day of the week all the way till Halloween
Narjis Ashrafee
Mon Oct 30, 2023 10:00 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 10:00 PM

Navigating through the infamous alleyway with my car, sounded thrilling until it turned dreadful with every flickering of light, sudden ghastly blows accompanied by unusual banging from the outside. Terror stricken as I frantically attempted to scrub away the stubborn fingerprints, the chilling realisation crept in—they are from the inside.

Narjis Ashrafee believes that everyday is a spookfest when in mystery books lies your interests! Share your favorite read @[email protected].

