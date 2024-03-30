Possible answers to “Why did you block me?”

I needed to de-escalate.

When an animal is cornered, it's either a fight or flight response. Flight is always beautiful.

If you're "Bulgarian split squats", then I have bad knees.

It didn't spark joy.

A band aid must be ripped off sooner or later. Sooner rather than later.

Sensory overload, overstimulation, you know where I'm going with this.

"You give me miles and miles of mountains and I'll still ask for the sea."

What you have is "narcissism disguised as altruism", and I'm not the problem it isn't me hey.

Perhaps the most important one is this: you'd rather die than ask me that question. That's why. That's why I've blocked you.

Hope that answers your question.

Qazi Mustabeen Noor is a PhD candidate at Queen's University at Kingston, Ontario, Canada.