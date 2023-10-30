Little bits of love that remain
You were peeling tangerines for me
And I was frying fish in the kitchen
Your tea in the kettle, piping hot water
No sugar, so that you can really taste the tea on your tongue
And when it burns a little, it's a part of the experience
How would you put your emotions into words
The fragrance, the heat, and the warmth inside of these walls
Clouds form and clouds shift
Do they tell us anything about our lives?
Where you are peeling tangerines for me
And I am making you tea in the morning, the way you like it
This life
It's not so impossible
A.M. Fahad is an aspiring poet and musician. He uses vivid imagery and elements of nature to encapsulate his emotions with words, which often end up in a thought train rather than a conclusion. He lives in Dhaka with his cat. Find him at [email protected].
Comments