Little bits of love that remain

Your tea in the kettle, piping hot water/ No sugar, so that you can really taste the tea on your tongue

You were peeling tangerines for me

And I was frying fish in the kitchen

Your tea in the kettle, piping hot water

No sugar, so that you can really taste the tea on your tongue

And when it burns a little, it's a part of the experience

How would you put your emotions into words

The fragrance, the heat, and the warmth inside of these walls

Clouds form and clouds shift

Do they tell us anything about our lives?

Where you are peeling tangerines for me

And I am making you tea in the morning, the way you like it

This life

It's not so impossible

A.M. Fahad is an aspiring poet and musician. He uses vivid imagery and elements of nature to encapsulate his emotions with words, which often end up in a thought train rather than a conclusion. He lives in Dhaka with his cat. Find him at [email protected].