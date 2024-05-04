Narcolepsy days
For poet Abul Hasan
Neither the pen nor the camera has changed
The pen contains the memories
The camera portrays the difference
You can't take photos of all the memories
So, the photos don't tell you everything
Playing with the light will leave you
With silent magical hours
The eyes change
So do the lips
I don't know where you belong
In the pen or in the camera
In these narcolepsy days
Translated from Bangla by Quamrul Hassan
Mostaque Ahmed, who is a physician but now works for Save the Children, recently earned fame for his docu-fiction, Jhinuk Nirobe Soho, based on the life of poet Abul Hasan.
Quamrul Hassan is an author, poet and an MFA Candidate of Creative Writing and Translation at the University of Arkansas.
