For poet Abul Hasan

Neither the pen nor the camera has changed

The pen contains the memories

The camera portrays the difference

You can't take photos of all the memories

So, the photos don't tell you everything

Playing with the light will leave you

With silent magical hours

The eyes change

So do the lips

I don't know where you belong

In the pen or in the camera

In these narcolepsy days

Translated from Bangla by Quamrul Hassan

Mostaque Ahmed, who is a physician but now works for Save the Children, recently earned fame for his docu-fiction, Jhinuk Nirobe Soho, based on the life of poet Abul Hasan.

Quamrul Hassan is an author, poet and an MFA Candidate of Creative Writing and Translation at the University of Arkansas.