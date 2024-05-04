Star Literature
Mostaque Ahmed
Sat May 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 01:20 AM

Most Viewed

Star Literature
Poetry

Narcolepsy days

Mostaque Ahmed
Sat May 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 01:20 AM
DESIGN: MAISHA SYEDA

For poet Abul Hasan
Neither the pen nor the camera has changed 
The pen contains the memories 
The camera portrays the difference 
You can't take photos of all the memories 
So, the photos don't tell you everything 
Playing with the light will leave you 
With silent magical hours 
The eyes change 
So do the lips 
I don't know where you belong 
In the pen or in the camera 
In these narcolepsy days 

Translated from Bangla by Quamrul Hassan
Mostaque Ahmed, who is a physician but now works for Save the Children, recently earned fame for his docu-fiction, Jhinuk Nirobe Soho, based on the life of poet Abul Hasan.
Quamrul Hassan is an author, poet and an MFA Candidate of Creative Writing and Translation at the University of Arkansas.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|পরিবেশ

বাড়ছে সুরমা-কুশিয়ারার পানি, সাময়িক বন্যার শঙ্কা

কানাইঘাট পয়েন্টে সুরমা নদীর পানি বিপৎসীমার ১৩ সেন্টিমিটার ওপর দিয়ে প্রবাহিত হচ্ছে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

বাংলাদেশের সহজ জয়ে প্রথম পরীক্ষায় উৎরে গেলেন সাইফুদ্দিন-তানজিদ

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification