Being a woman comes to me naturally

If not me, then who?

I was never asked to be one

I was never asked to cook

To cry less

To dress modestly

To be a mother

To be a server

Being a woman comes to me naturally.

A house full of fetid people

And a sink full of dirty dishes

I was never asked to attend

But if not me, then who?

My divine purpose

My fair skin

My unbearably vivid grace

If not me, then who?

So I never bothered to ask

The space between your thighs and mine

Handed me a spatula

And etched in a line

The dread anchored within my lacerated bosom

And the bravado glistening in your chest

Decided my divine purpose

My very own existence

My beige and pink entity

That no longer remained mine.

Can you please tell me now?

Who are you?

The flagbearer of my being?

The apostle of bravado?

Go, tell your father

Do not look for her anymore.

Today,

My original sin

My scarlet incarnation

It is all mine.

I am my very own being.

I own it all.

Jannatul Naeem Tasmiah is a student of English Literature at Jahangirnagar University.