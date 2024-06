We have built a civilisation / of sky-high buildings, / of concrete cities, / of disconnected communities

We have built a civilisation

of sky-high buildings,

of concrete cities,

of disconnected communities.

Cracks creeping up

the foundation of our homes,

black mold making its way

through every floor,

termites in the walls,

fractures in every bone.

So, we stand,

divided

in this graveyard of hope.

Kashfia Nahreen is an aspiring poet and author who is doing her Masters in Creative Writing.