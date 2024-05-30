On making zines with Aqui Thami

Last week, Star Books and Literature sat down with Aqui Thami to discuss zines. Thami is Thangmi woman of the Kiratimma first peoples of the Himalayas. A big believer in social exchanges and developing safe spaces to position art as a medium of healing in community, Thami works on ceremonial interventions, performances, drawings, zine-making, fly posting, and public intervention, brought together by participant involvement. Most of her work is self-funded and realised in collaboration. She is the founder of Sister Library, the first travelling, community owned, and community run feminist library of South Asia.

Katerina Don, curator of HerStory Foundation and host of Sister Library Dhaka was also a part of the conversation.

We would love to know a little bit about how you came to zine-making?

My dad would write a lot about the indigenous resistance and land back movement, print pamphlets, and distribute them. I think that stayed with me when I came to Bombay. But I never thought of my dad or aunt and uncle as zine-makers because of how different it seemed. Our processes were completely different. I have more pace and grace to sit with the work and bring it to life. That never happened with my dad. He used to make these publications so people knew what was happening, what the military was doing, what the government was trying to say. He would even reproduce speeches. He used to write speeches that he made and print it and distribute it amongst people. And there was one uncle who had an offset printer and even through the curfew, my dad would come home with these zines (or pamphlets or publications). He was in his 30s then and now, I'm finally getting the chance to reconnect and look back. So that was my first interaction with publication. And the first work that I started doing as a part of Bombay Underground is where we used to make monthly zines called A4 where we would invite people to send in entries and put it together and publish it. And you know once you have your writing or drawing in print, and you hold it, something shifts in you. So everyone would send them in and they would be crying. There was so much gratitude. From A4, we built up to the contemporary zine movement. Because there were no zine makers before that and so we had to slowly show that this is a possibility. And we got to see Bombay becoming this place where people wanted to print and publish. Hoards of people still continue to write to us with the possibility to publish. And then we have to keep clarifying that it won't be a zine if we publish it. And that they need to do it themselves in order for it to qualify as a zine. And we got lots of questions regarding how to do that. We even published a zine about zine-making titled 'zine kya hain' so that people know what it means to be a part of the zine ecosystem, what it means to be a zine maker, and how your place is so important in the world despite what you are told. After that, the first zine that I seriously made that was entirely my own, was Bhuju, about my grandmother. It came to me all at once and I made it one night. The next day I went to the supermarket and printed it and now I think we've sold over 3000 copies of it.

This is an excerpt from the interview.