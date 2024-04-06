Reya looks out the window of the bus, the glint of sunlight falling across her oval face makes her olive skin shimmer. Her black hair bounces around her face in short curls as she turns to look at Shristy sitting beside her. She smiles and takes Shristy's hand in hers. "I am so glad we are getting to do this, Shris", Reya exclaims excitedly.

"Me too!" Shristy enthusiastically replies, grinning at Reya. "I don't remember the last time we got to take any time off. I really needed this after all we went through this semester."

"I know right? This semester has been the worst and I can't wait to go to this retreat and relax."

"Same. I can't wait to meditate and do yoga under the open sky."

"Even the thought of that is relaxing. I am so happy we got the chance to do this. You know, I still can't believe we won this in a lottery."

***

The blue bus comes to rest on a small dirt road that leads off the highway. 25 people step out of the bus and glance at the thicket of Konokchura trees that surround them. Reya stands on her tiptoes peering at the purple sky sprinkled with ivory clouds. A soft but loud voice begins to float across the space, welcoming the guests to Konokbari.

"We are delighted to host all of you here again!" announces a young woman, pushing a strand of her long brown hair behind her ears. "I am Mirin, and I will be your guide to the world of tranquillity. Every year the Satori family looks forward to the retreat, and this year we will celebrate our 20th anniversary. We wish to bring you close to peace, to absolute serenity. We will do everything in our power to help you transcend the limitations of our physical realm and find harmony within ourselves. And I welcome all of you to embark on this journey with me and my trusted team", as Mirin finishes her speech, four others step in behind her and smile brightly at the crowd. "I would also love to welcome five new members to the Satori family!"

***

Five small wooden cabins rest beside the blue-green lake that runs through the forest. A large open dining space, connected to a spacious kitchen, stands beside the furthest one. Reya leisurely walks towards the cabin assigned to her and the rest of the newbies. As she is about to step into the cabin, she notices a faded sign above the door. "Look", she whispers to Shristy, stopping her in her tracks, "doesn't that look like a star with a dot in the middle?"

"Huh, it does! Why would that be above the door?" Shristy asks, her eyebrows furrowed in confusion.

"I don't know. Something about that sign feels eerily familiar to me."

"Really? I don't think I have ever seen it before."

Before Reya can say anything more, the rest of the group walks up to the door, forcing the two of them to step inside the spacious room.

***

Reya and Shirsty spend their first day exploring the woods as there are no structured activities scheduled. They breathe in the earthy smell of the woods, and sit by the lake listening to the cacophony of birds overhead before joining everyone for dinner.

*****

Shristy and Reya get up early in the morning, apprehension bubbling in their chests. After convening at the dining hall, everyone hands over their cellphones to the organisers, as Mirin strongly emphasises the need for a day-long digital detox. After lunch, Reya and Shristy join the group on the other side of the river under a flimsy yurt where Mirin's soft voice gently tells them to close their eyes, leading them into another meditation.

"Take a few deep breaths", Mirin says, inhaling deeply. "Imagine your thoughts are clouds and allow them to float away. Focus on your breathing, and feel your diaphragm expand as you breathe in. Remember you deserve peace and love. Allow your muscles to relax, soften your jaw, and loosen your shoulders. Remember to attain peace, we have to work for it. We have to hold space for light to enter", she pauses, instructing everyone to breathe in deep. "Serenity is what we all want, what we all deserve, and if we are willing to do what it takes to achieve absolute serenity, we will transcend."

***

As they walk across the bridge, Reya turns to Shristy, "Did something about the session just now feel off to you?" she quietly asks while chewing at her bottom lip anxiously. Throughout the day she has noticed the star etched onto different objects–the trunk of a tree, the wall above the stove, over the bathroom windows, and she is unable to shake the nagging feeling that she has seen that sign somewhere before.

"A little, I guess", Shristy replies, shrugging.

***

As they sit down for dinner, Reya notices a small fire pit at the front. The smoky smell of the bonfire makes Reya nostalgic for long-gone winter holidays, and a distant memory begins to resurface. Before she can recall the memory, someone hands her a glass of "bhang".

"Cheers everyone!" Mirin exclaims, raising her glass. "I welcome you to a very special event! 20 years ago today, our founder, Guru Rahim started Satori Lifestyle, and we shall honour his legacy tonight." She pauses, as everyone cheers. "Guru saw how our capitalistic world brought on miseries and he wanted to find a way to help people find peace amidst the chaos. We must forgo all our materialistic possessions, and let go of our earthly attachments. Only then can we achieve absolute serenity and ascend. We must live our lives peacefully and sacrifice our flesh to transcend. And so he built us Konokbari, far away from prying eyes, so we can attain the bliss we deserve."

"As we live, so we must die. And in death, we hope to find peace", Mirin's silky voice speaks.

"Oh, god," Reya exclaims under her breath as the memory of a newspaper article from five years ago flashes through her mind. "We have to leave, right now," she whispers urgently to Shristy. "What?" Shristy asks, her eyes wide and groggy. But before they can slip away, a guard forces them to return to their seats. "No one is allowed to leave", says the guard forcefully. He stands beside them, as Mirin convenes the ceremony.

"Guru Rahim believed that our lives have a purpose and that we are meant to die, and by choosing to gift our lives we find our bliss", she says, sprinkling sage into the fire pit. An elderly couple walks up to the front, each carrying a glass in their hands. When they reach Mirin, she adorns them both with necklaces of genda flowers.

"Today, our most cherished family members will show us the way to absolute serenity, and all of us here must rejoice in this celebration of life," Mirin chirps.

As the words reach Reya's ears, her stomach sinks. She desperately looks around to find a way out, but suddenly every inch of the place is covered by guards. Reya clings onto Shristy's arms, as she watches the couple link their arms and raise their glasses, each feeding the other. A chorus of "oo ooo" spreads through the crowd settling into a rhythmic pattern. Reya chews the inside of her cheek as she watches the couple throw colours into the air splashing his white punjabi and her white saree with a symphony of colours. She watches them dance, drops of blood pooling in her mouth. A banner unfolds behind them–a star with an eye in the middle, not a dot.

Reya's breathing is shallow as she watches the two of them dance in step. Both of them bend down, and a glint of silver shines in their hands. They both dance towards the middle, circling each other. As the eerie chant picks up pace, the two of them come to the middle and embrace each other. Reya sits as still as a stone as she watches both their hands rise simultaneously, the sharp edges of daggers visible in their clutches. No sound escapes her throat as she watches the couple drive the dagger into each other's back. Blood begins to pour as they fall to the ground while the crowd continues to chant "oo ooo." They throw flowers at the couple, as Reya gawks in fear. She pulls Shristy towards her, only to realise that Shristy's body has gone limp.

I have to get us out. I have to call the police. Millions of thoughts flitter through Reya's mind as she searches for a chance to escape. As she tries to slide out of her seat, a heavy pair of hands descend upon her, stating, "You are either with us, or you are against us. Choose wisely." But before Reya can register anything, she feels her body slacken under the grasp and her eyes begin to droop, and she finds herself falling into an eternal darkness.

Kashfia Nahreen is an aspiring poet and author who is doing her Masters in Creative Writing.