Star Literature
Mohammad Shafiqul Islam
Wed Nov 1, 2023 07:55 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 07:58 PM

Most Viewed

Star Literature
Poetry

Bombardment

What’s life if a sense of darkness/ doesn’t connect night to sunlight
Mohammad Shafiqul Islam
Wed Nov 1, 2023 07:55 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 07:58 PM
Design: Star Literature

I'm amazed at how you help me

find a way to save myself

from the empire of emptiness.

 

What's life if a sense of darkness

doesn't connect night to sunlight,

or twilight doesn't transform grief?

 

Sometimes we should travel to rocks  

that teach us to have compassion—

their extrinsic roughness just jives. 

 

Knowing the danger of loneliness,

minds imagine, you dream—

then poetry chooses you forever.

 

Last night as my heart was bombed,

I felt I was a letter unopened—

the crazy words hit me like bullets.

 

There'll come a day to pass the word

life isn't meaningless—

at least when you care to tell me

 

I fill your void with grace.

 

Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, poet, translator, and academic, is Professor in the Department of English at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet. Email: [email protected].

Related topic:
poemPoetryreader submissionStar Literature
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Windless hair

The car

1d ago

New home

22h ago

Silent screams

Will-o’-the-Wisp

|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৭ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৯০৩

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে মোট ১ হাজার ৩৫৫ জন মারা গেলেন।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন পেঁয়াজ না ওঠা পর্যন্ত একমাস কষ্ট করতে হবে: বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে