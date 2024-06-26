Star Literature
Tahsina Inam Trisha
Wed Jun 26, 2024 07:45 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 07:45 PM

The things I wish I had never known

I skip talking to myself for hours / The “me time”, before going to bed
Tahsina Inam Trisha
Wed Jun 26, 2024 07:45 PM
Illustration: Maisha Syeda

I skip my slow mornings these days 
My slow cup of coffee 
Filled with my whimsical thoughts and whatnot!
I skip them all. 
I skip the glance at the mirror 
While applying kohl to my eyes, 
Or the glance I used to steal 
While crossing that road,
I skip them all. 
I skip talking to myself for hours 
The "me time", before going to bed,
Or jotting down my tangled emotions, 
I skip them all. 
The curse of platonic love, 
The screams of my nightmares,
The echoes of my melancholy, 
They run through my veins, succumb to my soul. 
All the blues and pop in the earbuds
The dog ears in the books,
My eyes are glued to the screen, 
My twisted emotions that I overlook
Everything I do is to escape myself. 
Everything I do is to forget the things
The things I wish I had never known.

 

This is one of the top entries for Khero Khata. Look out for the winning entry in the next issue of Star Literature, coming out on Saturday.

 

Tahsina Inam Trisha is an aspiring writer. She has earned her Master's degree in English Language Teaching from Jagannath University.  

push notification