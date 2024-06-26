I skip talking to myself for hours / The “me time”, before going to bed

I skip my slow mornings these days

My slow cup of coffee

Filled with my whimsical thoughts and whatnot!

I skip them all.

I skip the glance at the mirror

While applying kohl to my eyes,

Or the glance I used to steal

While crossing that road,

I skip them all.

I skip talking to myself for hours

The "me time", before going to bed,

Or jotting down my tangled emotions,

I skip them all.

The curse of platonic love,

The screams of my nightmares,

The echoes of my melancholy,

They run through my veins, succumb to my soul.

All the blues and pop in the earbuds

The dog ears in the books,

My eyes are glued to the screen,

My twisted emotions that I overlook

Everything I do is to escape myself.

Everything I do is to forget the things

The things I wish I had never known.

This is one of the top entries for Khero Khata. Look out for the winning entry in the next issue of Star Literature, coming out on Saturday.

Tahsina Inam Trisha is an aspiring writer. She has earned her Master's degree in English Language Teaching from Jagannath University.