Hypertension, in the words of the World Hypertension League (WHL), is 'a driving force in the global epidemic of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and the leading risk factor for death and disability globally.' World Hypertension Day, initiated by WHL in 2005, aims to increase awareness of this silent killer and galvanise global action to combat high blood pressure. This year, the theme is a call to 'measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, and live longer.'

It is estimated that more than 294 million people are living with hypertension in the Southeast Asia region. High intake of salt, tobacco and alcohol use, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, stress, and air pollution are key risk factors for the rising prevalence of hypertension.

Early detection and control are crucial. Among adults with hypertension, half are unaware they have it, and nearly 1 in 6 do not have their blood pressure under control. Uncontrolled, it can lead to heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and early death. Limited access to affordable healthcare services for hypertension is one of the prime reasons for the low Universal Service Coverage Index for most countries in our region and impacts access to quality health services.

The Southeast Asia region has identified the prevention and control of hypertension as one of its priorities. "SEAHEARTS: Accelerating Prevention and Control of Cardiovascular Diseases in the South-East Asia Region" is an initiative endorsed by the Seventy-sixth Regional Committee in 2023. The "Dhaka Call to Action: Accelerating the Control of Cardiovascular Diseases in a Quarter of the World's Population" provides guidance on how to achieve the SEAHEARTS milestone of placing 100 million people with hypertension and diabetes on protocol-based management by 2025.

Countries across this region are implementing evidence-based strategies to mitigate the associated risk factors. Encouragingly, trends indicate a decline in tobacco use and in exposure to household air pollution. Notably, four countries have initiated measures to eliminate trans-fatty acids from their national food supply chains. Two countries have implemented standards for labelling and marketing to give consumers the information needed to make healthier dietary choices.

Several countries have established national targets to improve hypertension and diabetes management within primary healthcare settings. These efforts involve revising evidence-based clinical protocols to align with the WHO HEARTS technical package, introducing team-based care approaches, and enhancing the availability and accessibility of essential medicines and equipment. Notably, over 24 million individuals with hypertension are estimated to be on treatment within public health facilities across the region.

Nonetheless, efforts to prevent and control hypertension need to be further strengthened to meet global and national targets, including those outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and SEAHEARTS milestones.

On World Hypertension Day 2024, let us confront this silent killer and motivate all to 'measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, and live longer'.

