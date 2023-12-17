The power of priority - Part I

For some people, family is not the most important thing; although they love their family, they consider themselves not inclined towards being a 'family person.' However, family is the first crucial unit of the social order. It plays a vital role in shaping the person one becomes. It has a significant influence on one's choices, personality, and character.

Happy homemates are more likely to achieve success in various aspects of their lives, such as spreading positivity and engaging in activities that promote good health. By carving out more time for work than with family, one destroys a natural balance between work and personal life. This balance could allow one to recharge, rejuvenate.

It is normal to experience occasional disagreements and opposition in family life. These days, parents' uncharacteristic behaviour and actions are increasingly affecting their children badly. Family conflict can involve verbal fights or silent frustrations. Conflicts can arise within a family when members hold differing views or beliefs that contradict each other. Sometimes people jump to the wrong conclusion due to misunderstandings, leading to conflict.

Simple, unresolved conflicts often lead to serious arguments and resentment. But one of the common reasons for these people is that they do not realise 'the immense power of family.' They may either take it for granted or fail to recognise the silent, yet widely known, detrimental effects. They are bad at prioritising the importance of family first. They place a high priority on both their outside commitments and their superior or even informal schedules.

The key is not what is already in the schedule but to schedule priorities. Our lives reflect the decisions we make daily, driven by our priorities, as actions reveal priorities. Family priorities give a clear focus on what needs to be done first. They provide a sense of purpose and importance. Adopting this approach can significantly strengthen family bonds. Most importantly, family members must believe in and share common values.

