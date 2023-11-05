The power of body language Part-III

The smile may be the most deceptive of all the facial expressions. After dissecting the smile in "Mona Lisa's painting,' scientists found her 83% happy, 9% disgusted, 6% fearful, and 2% angry. She was less than 1% neutral and not surprised expression.

There are around 18 different smiles, but only one, the Duchenne smile, reflects genuine satisfaction. The "Crotch Display" is predominately a male gesture. This is where a person plants both feet firmly on the ground, legs apart. It is used as a male dominance signal because it highlights the genitals and puts masculinity on display.

In addition, customs officials and security professionals understand body language to maintain control and authority in challenging situations. Signs may mean different things in different cultures. Unbroken eye contact is considered hostile and aggressive. Thumbs-ups have become a widely popular gesture in the social media world. This sign means "good" to Westerners, 'penis' in some Asian regions, and is generally considered an obscene gesture in Russian culture.

In the near future, people will communicate more and rely on emojis and symbols. Research indicates that our bodies experience emotions just before our conscious minds. That is why it is said that the body never lies.

