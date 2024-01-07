Skipping the sparkle - Part II

In today's world, shopping has become an everyday activity. However, when shopping becomes uncontrollable, it is important to determine if it is just a habit or a genuine problem. Especially while travelling, some individuals prioritise shopping over appreciating the beauty of nature.

Instead of striking a balance between both activities, their primary focus tends to be on shopping, overshadowing their ability to appreciate the surrounding beauty and truth. Being in nature, or even viewing scenes of nature, not only improves emotional well-being but also has physical benefits such as reducing anxiety and blood pressure, lowering heart rate, relieving muscle tension, and decreasing stress hormone production.

These days, people are travelling and shopping in foreign countries more frequently with their disposable income. City shopping is preferable to mountain or seaside sightseeing for these spenders. Shopping can often provide temporary moments of joy. However, these mixed emotions may lead to anxiety or guilt, which, in turn, may drive one to shop more.

Consumer culture moulds our identity and induces concern about personal will. It is a disturbing reality. Social scientists reveal that it urges us to define ourselves through purchases, fostering an unhealthy attachment. Let us find better ways to spend our free time, free from disruptive ads.

