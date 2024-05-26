Protecting youth from tobacco and nicotine industry

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Stopping Tobacco Organisations and Products (STOP), a global tobacco industry watchdog, have launched "Hooking the next generation," a report highlighting how the tobacco and nicotine industry targets youth through product design, marketing campaigns, and policy manipulation.

Ahead of World No Tobacco Day on May 31, the report reveals that 37 million children aged 13–15 years globally use tobacco, with adolescent e-cigarette use often exceeding adult rates. In the WHO European Region, 20% of 15-year-olds reported using e-cigarettes in the past month.

Despite progress in reducing tobacco use, e-cigarettes and new nicotine products pose a grave threat to youth. Studies show e-cigarette use increases the likelihood of conventional cigarette use among non-smoking youth by nearly three times. The industry markets products with candy-like flavors to attract children, contributing to nicotine addiction.

WHO calls for strong regulations to protect youth, including smoke-free public places, bans on flavored e-cigarettes, higher taxes, and increased public awareness. Youth advocates globally are exposing these deceptive practices and advocating for a tobacco-free future.

By uniting efforts, governments, public health organisations, civil society, and empowered youth can protect future generations from tobacco and nicotine addiction.

Source: World Health Organisation