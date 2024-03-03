Not to Stop Here: Inspiring stories of triumph over cancer

The book "Not to Stop Here: Narration by Cancer Survivors" in Bangla, published by the Centre for Cancer Care Foundation (CCCF) Bangladesh and printed by University Press Limited (UPL), contains inspiring stories from 42 cancer survivors, known as the Cancer Bravos. Released on World Cancer Day, February 4, 2024, the book features narratives from 16 males and 26 females who have triumphed over cancer, including Bangladeshi survivors residing abroad.

Edited by Rokhsana Afroze, Jahan-e-Gulshan Shapla, Sifat Arefin Pratik, and Dr Abu Jamil Faisel, the book took approximately a year to compile. Each survivor shared their journey through cancer diagnosis, treatment, often abroad, and their commitment to community service. The stories, written in Bangla, reflect diverse experiences and convey valuable lessons for current and future cancer patients. Contributors include Professor Shuvagata Chowdhury, Dr Sarwar Ali, Dr Sejuti Saha, Mosehuddin Shaker, Professor Nahid Rianon, Dr S M Shahidullah, Professor Khaleda Shah, and others from various backgrounds.

Despite facing different types of cancer, survivors share common themes of resilience and determination. The book sheds light on challenges faced by patients, such as disbelief in initial diagnoses, financial strain from seeking multiple opinions, and the need for better treatment planning in Bangladesh. However, stories also highlight successful treatment outcomes, emphasising the importance of optimism in cancer care.

In conclusion, "not to stop here" offers hope and inspiration, challenging the misconception that cancer is unbeatable. The Centre for Cancer Care Foundation advocates for government involvement in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care, proposing the establishment of a Cancer Fund and encouraging collaboration among NGOs. Through collective efforts, it aims to improve cancer care and support for patients across Bangladesh.