High rates of low back pain plague Dhaka’s ride-sharing motorbike drivers

Low back pain is becoming a significant issue for Dhaka's ride-sharing motorbike drivers, a new study reveals. These drivers, who navigate the bustling streets of Bangladesh's capital on a daily basis, are increasingly suffering from this painful condition. This not only affects their health, but also threatens their livelihood and overall quality of life.

Rising concerns

A recent study published in the ELSEVIER conducted between May and August 2023 sheds light on this growing problem. Researchers surveyed 633 ride-sharing motorbike drivers in Dhaka and found that nearly 59% of them experienced low back pain in the past month. This alarmingly high rate is concerning for a profession that is essential to the city's transportation network.

Who is at risk?

Several factors contribute to the high rates of low back pain among these drivers, according to the study:

1. Health issues: Drivers who have high blood pressure are more likely to suffer from low back pain. This suggests that overall health plays a crucial role in the well-being of these drivers.

2. Motorcycle condition: Those using older motorbikes face a higher risk. Older bikes may lack the ergonomic features that newer models have, which can lead to increased physical strain.

3. Safety gear: Drivers who do not wear proper riding gear, such as protective jackets and supports, are more likely to experience pain. This highlights the importance of using appropriate equipment while on the road.

4. Demographics: Older drivers and those with higher body weights are at greater risk. Additionally, the longer the distance a driver covers each day, the more likely they are to suffer from low back pain.

5. Workload: Drivers who worked for multiple ride-sharing companies at the same time reported higher rates of pain. This could be due to longer working hours and the physical demands of juggling multiple jobs.

What can we do?

You can implement several practical solutions to address this issue:

• Encourage exercise: Regular physical activity can strengthen the muscles that support the back. Simple exercises and stretches can make a significant difference.

• Promote weight management: Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce the strain on the lower back. These drivers can benefit from educational campaigns and support for healthy living.

• Update equipment: Using newer motorbikes designed with ergonomic features can help reduce physical strain. Ride-sharing companies can help by providing incentives for drivers to upgrade their bikes.

• Safety gear: Ensuring that all drivers have access to and use proper riding gear can prevent back pain. Companies might consider subsidising the cost of high-quality gear.

• Limit work hours: To prevent overexertion, encourage drivers to limit their daily driving hours. Implementing policies that promote regular breaks can also be beneficial.

A call to action:

This study calls attention to the urgent need for targeted interventions to improve the health and safety of ride-sharing motorbike drivers in Dhaka. By taking proactive steps, stakeholders—including ride-sharing companies, health organisations, and the drivers themselves—can work together to reduce the burden of low back pain.

Improving the working conditions for these drivers is not just about addressing their health issues; it is also about ensuring the sustainability of a vital transportation service in Dhaka. With concerted efforts, it is possible to create a healthier and more supportive environment for these essential workers.

As Dhaka continues to grow and evolve, the well-being of its ride-sharing motorbike drivers must be prioritised. By acknowledging and addressing the challenges they face, we can contribute to a more resilient and healthier community for all.

The writer is a Back pain researcher at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia, and a Doctor of Physical Therapy student at the University of Montana, USA. Email: [email protected]