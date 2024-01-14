Star Health
Dr Rubaiul Murshed
Sun Jan 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Gaslighting - Part 1

Have you seen the classic movie 'Gaslight' in which Ingrid Bergman played a crucial role and not only became famous but also popularised the term 'Gaslighting,' depicting psychological manipulation so vividly that it is now widely used to describe similar behaviour in real life?

Although gaslighting is getting more attention nowadays, it has always been a detrimental and damaging form of interpersonal abuse. Unfortunately, it is prevalent, occurring more frequently than many may realise. In 2022, Merriam-Webster recognised "gaslighting" as the Word of the Year, underscoring its increased prevalence in the English language.

The modern definition describes it as a psychological manipulation where one person seeks to control another by convincing them to accept a distorted reality. Gaslighters enjoy putting down their partners or colleagues in front of children, friends, or colleagues, finding joy in taking control and proving their superiority. They enjoy instigating conflicts and derive excitement from witnessing the quarrels or disputes they have caused.

It is a classic mind game that involves making and then denying promises, often with awareness but sometimes unintentionally.

প্রধানমন্ত্রী আশঙ্কা প্রকাশ করেন, যুক্তরাষ্ট্র ও যুক্তরাজ্যের ইয়েমেনে হুতিদের ওপর হামলার কারণে বিশ্ব অর্থনীতিতে আরেকটি আঘাত আসতে পারে।

