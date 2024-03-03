Facing the global obesity crisis: A call to action for healthier futures

A recent global analysis published in The Lancet reveals a concerning trend: more than one billion people worldwide are now living with obesity, marking it as the most common form of malnutrition in many countries. The NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) conducted the study, which looked at data from over 220 million people in 190 countries from 1990 to 2022.

The findings highlight a dramatic increase in obesity rates among both children and adults. Since 1990, obesity rates among children and adolescents have skyrocketed fourfold, while rates among adults have more than doubled. Over the same time period, there has been a decline in underweight people, mirroring this rise in obesity. However, despite this decline, underweight remains a significant issue, particularly in impoverished regions.

One of the most alarming aspects of the study is the sheer number of individuals affected by obesity. In 2022 alone, there were 159 million children and adolescents and nearly 880 million adults living with obesity worldwide. This staggering figure underscores the urgent need for action to address this global health crisis.

The implications of these findings are profound. Obesity and underweight are both forms of malnutrition that can have serious health consequences, ranging from cardiovascular disease to diabetes. As such, there is an urgent need for comprehensive policies aimed at addressing these issues.

Professor Majid Ezzati, the senior author of the study, emphasises the importance of improving access to healthy, nutritious foods as a crucial step in tackling both obesity and undernutrition. However, achieving this goal will require concerted efforts from governments, communities, and the private sector.

The study also highlights the impact of external factors such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and geopolitical conflicts on rates of malnutrition. These issues have the potential to exacerbate both obesity and underweight by increasing poverty and reducing access to nutrient-rich foods.

Despite these challenges, there are glimmers of progress in some regions. In South and Southeast Asia, as well as parts of Africa, the double burden of malnutrition has declined, driven primarily by reductions in underweight individuals.

However, the rise in obesity rates, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, poses a significant threat to global health. Without immediate action, the prevalence of obesity is likely to continue to rise, placing further strain on already overstretched healthcare systems.

In conclusion, the findings of this study underscore the urgent need for action to address the global obesity epidemic. From implementing evidence-based policies to improving access to healthy foods, there is much work to be done to ensure a healthier future for generations to come.