Disability day and occupational therapy

On December 3, 1992, the United Nations established the first International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The aim of this day is to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities. The theme for 2023 is "United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with, and by persons with disabilities."

According to the 'Persons with Disabilities Rights and Protection Act 2013' of Bangladesh, among the population overall, 2.80% have disabilities, which is 3.28% for males and 2.32% for females, 2.89% in rural areas, and 2.45% in urban areas.

An occupational therapist plays a significant role in rehabilitating disabled people. Occupational therapy (OT) is a client-centred health profession that promotes health and well-being through the use of occupation. By working with people and communities and modifying their environment, therapists enhance their ability to participate in and engage in activities of everyday life. The primary emphasis of occupational therapists is on fine motor skills, visual-perceptual skills, cognitive skills, and sensory processing deficits.

OT is part of the overall treatment programme that people with disabilities are using. The overall goal is to promote the individual's ability to perform daily activities in a way that enhances their quality of life and makes it possible to enjoy independent living.

The programme should enable the participants to foster independence, productivity, and self-care, both at home, at work, in school, and out in public.

Therapists focus not only on improving strength and coordination while performing different tasks but also on assisting in decision-making, problem-solving, memory, abstract reasoning, and perception, to name a few.

Occupational therapists treat a variety of conditions, including:

• Paediatric conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, spina bifida, mental retardation, and so on.

• Neurological conditions like stroke, Guillain-Barré syndrome, transverse myelitis, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, meningitis, encephalitis, and many more

• Mental conditions: Occupational therapists provide mental health support for different mental health conditions. For example, depression, anxiety, dipolar mood disorder, conduct disorder, schizophrenia, etc.

• Musculoskeletal conditions: different types of arthritis, neck pain, back pain, knee pain, heel pain, etc.

• Environmental modifications: Occupational therapists ergonomically modify the environment according to patients' abilities, which includes bedroom modification, kitchen modification, study room modification, office room modification, and so on.

Occupational therapy has incredible benefits for patients.

Now, there are 408 qualified occupational therapists. Among them, a few are working in Bangladesh in a limited capacity. The government should need to recruit occupational therapists in every government hospital. That is how disabled patients will get more facilities.

The writer is an Occupational Therapist at the Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation of National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital (NINS & H).

Email: [email protected]