Dark side of human nature

The human being is the most brilliant social creature among all living beings. But to become truly humane, one needs to eliminate the top three emotional diseases that can eat away at happiness.

More and more people are becoming psychologically ill and feeling unhappy lately. Studies indicate that dissatisfaction with one's level of well-being has risen in the past decades due to practicing these emotions.

Although pride seems to be a self-expansive vice, it leads to self-contempt and self-pity. It is toxic for the soul, as it is the basis for disrespecting others. It is interesting that there is a group of people who subconsciously act with pride, hurting and creating suffering in other lives. But they tend to judge everything with overconfidence. It is so unfortunate that they give wise advice to others while carrying great pride within themselves. This type of hubristic pride is associated with low self-esteem, high narcissism, and a tendency to experience shame.

In reality, the touch of pride's venom eventually throws one into an ocean of shame. Side by side, ingratitude is also very dangerous because it makes us susceptible to ever-increasing levels of unbelief, which is a failure to honour the laws of nature. Ungrateful people often display a sense of entitlement, narcissism, and a greedy need for admiration.

Every unkind act is also the root of unhappiness. Lack of gratitude is the root cause of this chronic illness. Indeed, the key recipe to happiness and psychological well-being is kindness. A person who lacks gratitude is like a basket with holes. To do good to them is like pouring milk into a river. They can make one feel really unimportant and insignificant. They always seem to be more focused on themselves and their own problems.

People who exhibit pride, ingratitude, and unkindness can harm their mental health by refusing to listen and learn. These dark habits fuel an 'attitude of entitlement'. These emotions and habits can mislead us into thinking we can handle everything alone, preventing us from 'teamwork'.

E-mail: [email protected]