Cultivating happiness

Significant associations exist between the power of practicing kindness and psychological well-being.

Greater happiness is associated with the broader concept of well-being. It includes mainly meaningful relationships, a sense of purpose, and better physical health. Eventually, kindness emerges as the most essential recipe for happiness. Moreover, happiness is the ultimate goal that most people strive for. Besides technological advancement and economic growth, there is an increasing call to prioritise kindness and acknowledge the kind-hearted individuals around us.

This emphasis can help improve our surroundings. Consequently, exploring the subject of 'kindness and psychological well-being' and its relation to physical benefits becomes vital. Among the consequences of the post-COVID pandemic, the present worldwide unrest, and geopolitical conflicts, the importance of kindness and its impact on the well-being of the civilian population are some of the most significant issues.

Kindness is not weakness; it is a power.

