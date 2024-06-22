T20 World Cup 2024
Agencies
Sat Jun 22, 2024 02:39 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 02:47 PM

Most Viewed

T20 World Cup 2024

Will rain spoil India-Bangladesh Super Eight clash?

Agencies
Sat Jun 22, 2024 02:39 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 02:47 PM
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. PHOTO: AFP

The weather will play a crucial role during the Super Eight match of the ICC Men's World Cup between India and Bangladesh in Antigua today.

The match is scheduled to start from 8.30pm Bangladesh Time but the important Super Eight clash is likely to be affected by rain as the weather forecast for Antigua shows chances of thunderstorms.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to Accuweather. com, there are chances of scattered thunderstorms in the morning and is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon as well.

Read more

Bangladesh vs India: All you need to know

Unbeaten India will aim to move one step closer to securing the semifinal berth for the second consecutive time in T20 World Cups after winning this match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua while Bangladesh will try to come back from their 28-run defeat against Australia to stay alive in the event.

There is no provision for reserve day for the Super Eight round. Hence, if the match is washed out due to rain, both teams will share a point each. While the point will send India to the top of the table, it will also reduce India's chances of making the semifinal.

India could be denied of the opportunity if Australia beat them in their final Super Eight match and either Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by a convincing margin to go to the semifinals as the second-placed side by virtue of having a superior net run rate than the Men in Blue or Afghanistan win both their remaining matches.
 

Related topic:
T20 World CupICC T20 World Cup Super 8sbangladesh v india
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Indian women's cricket team

India women’s cricket team arrive in Sylhet

2m ago

De Kock, Rabada star as South Africa see off USA

2d ago

Statbox: Bangladesh vs India

8m ago

Tigers' India tour schedule announced

1d ago

T20 World Cup 2024: All the milestones so far

2h ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বরগুনায় বরযাত্রীবাহী মাইক্রোবাস সেতু ভেঙে খালে, ৭ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

এ ঘটনায় আহত হয়েছেন আরও কয়েকজন। 

১১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পানিবণ্টন, নিরাপত্তা ও বাণিজ্য নিয়ে উল্লেখযোগ্য আলোচনা হয়েছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification