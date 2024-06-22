Will rain spoil India-Bangladesh Super Eight clash?

The weather will play a crucial role during the Super Eight match of the ICC Men's World Cup between India and Bangladesh in Antigua today.

The match is scheduled to start from 8.30pm Bangladesh Time but the important Super Eight clash is likely to be affected by rain as the weather forecast for Antigua shows chances of thunderstorms.

According to Accuweather. com, there are chances of scattered thunderstorms in the morning and is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon as well.

Unbeaten India will aim to move one step closer to securing the semifinal berth for the second consecutive time in T20 World Cups after winning this match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua while Bangladesh will try to come back from their 28-run defeat against Australia to stay alive in the event.

There is no provision for reserve day for the Super Eight round. Hence, if the match is washed out due to rain, both teams will share a point each. While the point will send India to the top of the table, it will also reduce India's chances of making the semifinal.

India could be denied of the opportunity if Australia beat them in their final Super Eight match and either Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by a convincing margin to go to the semifinals as the second-placed side by virtue of having a superior net run rate than the Men in Blue or Afghanistan win both their remaining matches.

