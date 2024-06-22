Bangladesh vs India: All you need to know

Bangladesh take on tournament favourites India in their second T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture in Antigua tonight at 8.30pm, Bangladesh Time with their chances of progressing to the semifinals hanging in the balance.

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side suffered 28 runs defeat against Australia in DLS method in their opening Super 8 fixture.

HIGHLIGHTS

****Bangladesh are yet to win against India in T20 World Cups, having come up against the neighbouring country on four occasions in the mega event.

****The Tigers, however, suffered two close defeats against India in the T20 mega event -- the first being the agonising one-run defeat in Bengaluru in 2016 and the other one was when the two sides last met in the 2022 edition, with Bangladesh falling short by five runs (DLS) despite a quickfire Liton Das fifty.

****Liton's 27-ball 60 in that 2022 T20 World Cup game in Adelaide is the highest and the only fifty by any Bangladesh batter against India in the showpiece event.

****India also hold a clear advantage in overall T20I head-to-head records against Bangladesh, winning 12 of the 13 matches played between the two sides. The only win for Bangladesh came in 2019 in Delhi during a bilateral series.

