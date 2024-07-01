T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma's best innings

Bowing out after reaching T20 World Cup glory, Rohit Sharma leaves a footprint on the T20I game, boasting several match-winning knocks.

With India captain Rohit Sharma confirming his retirement from T20 internationals, it is a good time to take a look back at some of his exceptional knocks at T20 World Cups over the years.

The right-hander has scored the second-most runs of any player at Men's T20 World Cup - behind only Virat Kohli - who also announced his retirement from the format after their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

Rohit amassed 1,220 runs in the tournaments from 2007 to 2024, in 44 innings across 47 matches. He averages 34.85 - with an immense strike-rate of 133.04.

So there have been plenty of brilliant innings in his T20 World Cup career. Here are some of the standout moments.

50 v South Africa, T20 World Cup 2007

Cast your mind back nearly two decades to this half-century from Rohit, in a group stage match against hosts South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2007. He hadn't even batted in the first match, against England in Durban, because the top order had got the job done and he was coming in at number seven.

This time, though, India were languishing on 61/4 after 11 overs before Rohit hit a terrific 50 off 40 balls, helping them to 153/5 and a 36-run win.

Of course, India went on to win the tournament, lifting the inaugural title.

79* v Australia, T20 World Cup 2010

This one was in a losing effort against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2010, but still a tremendous innings from Rohit - not out on 79, while none of his team-mates got past 20. India made a total of 135 - well short of their target of 184 - but Rohit's batting prevented it from being ignominious.

62* v West Indies, T20 World Cup 2014

Now opening the batting, Rohit was tenacious in this group stage innings, hitting an unbeaten 62 off 52 balls in his 83 minutes at the crease, and offering fine support to the showier display of Virat Kohli (who made 54 off 41 balls). India won by seven wickets with two balls remaining - and ultimately finished as runners-up.

74 v Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021

A player of the match display from Rohit in this 66-run win, with a sizzling top-score of 74 off 47 balls, including eight fours and three sixes. It gave India faith they could still progress from the group stage - although they fell short in the end.

92 v South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024

What a way to bow out of international cricket, leading your team to a World Cup win, and with this amazing innings sparkling in the memory. Rohit hammered 92 runs off just 41 deliveries, having made his 50 in just 19 balls, leading India to a total of 205 and a 24-run margin of victory.