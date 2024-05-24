T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on Oman in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

Oman faces Namibia in their tournament opener in Barbados on June 2, followed by Group B matches against Scotland, Australia, and England.

Oman

***Oman are set to make their third appearance at the T20 World Cup. Having gained Twenty20 International status in 2015, Oman have qualified for two back-to-back ICC T20 World Cups in 2016 and 2021.

*** Among the ICC's associate member nations, only Oman have a history of scoring a century partnership in a T20 World Cup. In the 2021 edition, Oman's Akib Elias and Jatinder Singh combined for an unbeaten partnership of 131 runs against Papua New Guinea.

*** After failing to qualify for the 2022 edition, they ensured their place at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup with victory in the Asia Qualifier, defeating Bahrain in the semi-final to book their ticket before taking home the trophy with a dramatic super over victory against Nepal.

***Oman captain Aqib Ilyas was named Player of the Series in the Asia Qualifier.

***Oman, alongside UAE, are the first associate member nations to co-host a T20 World Cup, when the seventh installment of the event was staged in the Middle East.

***Oman's squad has eight members making it from the outfit of the 2021 edition.