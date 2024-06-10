Klaasen, Miller rebuild South Africa's innings

South Africa opt to bat against Bangladesh

Tanzim Sakib struck three times in three overs as South Africa were reduced to 24 for four after six overs. Photo: AFP

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller were doing a pretty good repair job after the early damage, negotiating pace and spin and punishing every loose balls as the Proteas were looking to put on a defendable score on the tricky Nassau County pitch.

The middle-order rocks of South African batting took the score from 23 for 4 to 64 for four by the end of the 12th over. Klaasen showed his brutal side, dispatching leg-spinner Rishad Hossain for two monstrous sixes. Miller, who guided the team to a tricky chase against The Netherlands the other day, was more circumspect.

Miller, however, had a reprieve when he was dropped behind the stumps by Liton Das off Mahmudullah's bowling.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed spewed fire on the Nassau County pitch, reducing South Africa to 25 for four in six overs, with Tanzim taking three wickets and Taskin grabbing one.

Taskin broke through South Africa skipper Aiden Markram's defences with a brute of a delivery before Tanzim sent back Tristan Stubbs with a rising delivery which seemed to stop a bit on the surface, with Shakib Al Hasan taking a low diving catch at short cover. The Proteas were four down for 25 at the end of the Powerplay, with Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller at the crease.

Tanzim sends opener back

Tanzim Hasan Sakib removed Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock in his first two overs, after being taken for a six and a four by de Kock in the very first over of the match.

The young pacer pinned Hendricks on his back foot, with the ball skidding in to hit the pad straight in front of the stumps, leaving the batter with no doubt regarding a review.

The pacer returned for his second over and sent back the dangerous-looking de Kock, who had raced on to 18 off 11 deliveries, with a slightly incoming delivery that shaped in just a bit after pitching outside the off stump.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup fixture at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York today.

Fans of Bangladesh enjoy pre match atmosphere prior to the World Cup match against South Africa at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP

South Africa go into this match with four points from two matches, but it must be said that they were pushed in both those games -- against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. Bangladesh, on the other hand, scraped past Sri Lanka in their first match.

The Proteas, however, played both their matches on the tricky Nassau wickets while Bangladesh's only experience from this venue was a pre-tournament warm-up match against India.

South Africa are unchanged but Bangladesh make one change, with much-maligned Soumya Sarkar replaced by Jaker Ali Anik.

TEAMS

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman