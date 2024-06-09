'Nothing can beat Kohli's experience': Rohit confident ahead of Pakistan showdown

India captain Rohit Sharma called on his team to step up as they face Pakistan in Group A of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup – and added that they would not be putting any pressure solely on one player.

All eyes may be on Virat Kohli, who joined up with the squad late last week and scored one run as he opened the batting against Ireland on Wednesday. But Rohit told a press conference that he is expecting all of his players to make a contribution on Sunday as they seek to continue their winning start to the tournament.

"I don't want to rely on one or two individuals to win us the game," he said. "I think all 11 of us need to contribute. Of course, there are key players who are going to play key roles for us but I think everyone needs to chip in whatever they can, however they can in their best possible way.

"[Virat] didn't play the Bangladesh [warm-up] game but he's had enough training under his belt before this game...the kind of experience that he has, playing all over the world, playing in big tournaments, nothing can beat that."

Rohit added that his players have the knowledge and experience to judge the conditions they are faced with and play accordingly.

"I expect everyone to make good decisions – at least, try and make good decisions. As long as you think and make decisions based on what you see in front of you, you're giving yourself the best chance of having success."