T20 World Cup 2024
ICC
Sun Jun 9, 2024 08:07 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 08:12 AM

Most Viewed

T20 World Cup 2024

'Nothing can beat Kohli's experience': Rohit confident ahead of Pakistan showdown

ICC
Sun Jun 9, 2024 08:07 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 08:12 AM
PHOTO: FACEBOOK

India captain Rohit Sharma called on his team to step up as they face Pakistan in Group A of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup – and added that they would not be putting any pressure solely on one player.

All eyes may be on Virat Kohli, who joined up with the squad late last week and scored one run as he opened the batting against Ireland on Wednesday. But Rohit told a press conference that he is expecting all of his players to make a contribution on Sunday as they seek to continue their winning start to the tournament.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I don't want to rely on one or two individuals to win us the game," he said. "I think all 11 of us need to contribute. Of course, there are key players who are going to play key roles for us but I think everyone needs to chip in whatever they can, however they can in their best possible way.

"[Virat] didn't play the Bangladesh [warm-up] game but he's had enough training under his belt before this game...the kind of experience that he has, playing all over the world, playing in big tournaments, nothing can beat that."

Rohit added that his players have the knowledge and experience to judge the conditions they are faced with and play accordingly.

"I expect everyone to make good decisions – at least, try and make good decisions. As long as you think and make decisions based on what you see in front of you, you're giving yourself the best chance of having success."

Related topic:
T20 World CupICC T20 World Cup 2024Virat KohliRohit SharmaIndia-Pakistan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

New skipper Pandya under fire from Rohit fans as Mumbai slump

2m ago

Jacks thankful for Kohli influence ahead of T20 World Cup

1w ago
ICC T20 World Cups

ICC T20 World Cups: Game-changers and record-makers

4w ago

New York boosts T20 World Cup security after reported threats

1w ago
Rohit leads, Shakib second in T20 World Cup appearances

Rohit leads, Shakib second in T20 World Cup appearances

4w ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

দূতাবাস এলাকায় পুলিশের গুলিতে পুলিশ নিহত, জাপান দূতাবাসের গাড়িচালকসহ গুলিবিদ্ধ ২

অভিযুক্ত কনস্টেবল কাউসার পুলিশ হেফাজতে রয়েছেন।

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বাজেটে দেশের সম্পদ নতুন করে লুটপাটের ব্যবস্থা করা হয়েছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

১১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification