England's Jordan takes third hattrick of T20 World Cup 2024

England's Chris Jordan celebrates after dismissing USA's Saurabh Netravalkar during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between USA and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

Chris Jordan took four wickets in five balls, including the third hat-trick of the 2024 T20 World Cup, as defending champions England dismissed the United States for 115 in a Super Eights match in Barbados on Sunday.

Barbados-born Jordan, recalled by England for this match, finished with remarkable figures of 4-10 in 2.5 overs as he became just the second bowler this tournament to take a hat-trick, with Australia's Pat Cummins achieving the feat against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Non-Test nation United States, one of the surprise packages of the event after defeating Pakistan on their way to the second round, were 115-6 when 35-year-old paceman Jordan came onto bowl the 19th over.

His first ball of the over saw Corey Anderson hit a fast and low full toss to Harry Brook at long-on as the former New Zealand all-rounder fell for 29.

Two balls later, Jordan clean bowled Ali Khan for a duck, the off-stump knocked out of the ground.

Next ball Nosthush Kenjige was plumb lbw, despite a desperate review and Jordan then completed his hat-trick -- and ended the innings -- by bowling Saurabh Netravalkar between bat and pad to remove the number eleven's middle stump.

Jordan's hat-trick was the first by an England bowler in a men's T20 international, with both Nat Sciver-Brunt and Anya Shrubsole taking three in three for the women's side.

"Unbelievable feeling, more importantly to restrict USA and to do it in a special place like this is always nice," Jordan told Sky Sports during the innings break.

"Been on a hat-trick a few times, nice to get it on target this time."

The United States were relatively well-placed at 48-2 at the end of the six-over powerplay.

But Adil Rashid then bowled two excellent googlies to dismiss Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar, whose 30 was the highest score of the innings.

The leg-spinner finished with miserly figures of 2-13, with Jordan saying: "I thought Rashid came and controlled one end for us and really set up the game for us."

Victory by a significant margin could see England into the last four even before Group Two concludes later Sunday when co-hosts West Indies play South Africa, yet to lose in this tournament, in Antigua.

"We're thinking about the points first and foremost, then we'll look at net run-rate," said Jordan.