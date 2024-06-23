Cummins creates history with second consecutive T20 WC hattrick

T20 World Cup 2024
PHOTO: ICC

Australia quick Pat Cummins created history in St Vincent on Saturday when he became the first player to register a hat-trick in consecutive ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches.

Cummins registered a hat-trick over two overs against Bangladesh on Thursday and the right-armer completed the feat once again against Afghanistan when he had Rashid Khan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib dismissed with three consecutive deliveries.

On Thursday, Cummins was unaware he had achieved the rare feat until told by team mates but he was in no doubt on Saturday and celebrated with a shake of his fists and huge smile.

"I remembered that one," the 31-year-old said at the innings break. "I've played I don't know how many hundreds of games for Australia and now I've got two in a row."

It was just the eighth time that a bowler has completed a hat-trick at a Men's T20 World Cup and the first time a player has achieved the feat on multiple occasions.

Cummins is already a member of an illustrious group of seven players to have taken a hat-trick at a Men's T20 World Cup, with Brett Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2021), Kagiso Rabada (2021), Karthik Meiyappan (2022) and Josh Little (2022) the other bowlers to have done so previously.

Pat Cummins T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s Australia v Afghanistan
