Can Tigers' batting thrive as a unit?

Bangladesh are set to step into the Super Eight stage against Australia on Friday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, in what will be their biggest test so far in this T20 World Cup.

The bowlers have carried the Tigers through to this round, but from here on the batting will have to turn the tide of disappointments as the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team look to make a case against far stronger opponents.

Australia, winners of the 2021 edition, have come to the Super Eights with a perfect record of four wins on the trot. They have largely not come under a great deal of pressure, and with Antigua providing some of the bouncier pitches in the Caribbean, the wicket may suit the Aussies against the slower cutters of Mustafizur Rahman, who has been incredibly difficult to hit so far in this tournament.

However, some rain has reportedly seeped into the proceedings, leading to an expected drop in zip from the surface than is the norm there. Yet, it doesn't provide much room for optimism for Bangladesh's batting, which has been in dire straits, often stretched too thin.

Despite having encountered two Associate teams in four matches, the top order is still looking for runs, with Tanzid Hasan Tamim showing some resistance on one occasion. Liton Das has not been in his elements, even though he looked good against Sri Lanka, while skipper Shanto remains entangled in a torrid run of batting form.

On top of that, Shakib Al Hasan's batting contributions have been sporadic. The onus thus falls too hard on the likes of Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah Riyad, who have often had to bat to stage rescue acts rather than playing their natural game.

Bangladesh's bowling plans have worked out magnificently, but the cue now begins for the batters to share the burden of responsibility. Up against one of the best in the business, what can Shanto and company do to leave a mark?

Assess conditions quickly

If Bangladesh bowl first, there will be enough time for the struggling batting unit to come up with a plan, but the same cannot be said if they bat first. The Tigers have lost 10 wickets in the Powerplay across four games, making them wary of a collapse at the very top. Therefore, the opening pair needs to put on a more solid effort to keep the Australian pace attack at bay in the Powerplay. The Aussies have played all their games in the Caribbean and may assess conditions better than any other side, which does not exactly play into Bangladesh's hands.

Better shot selection can buck trend

The wicket is not the only issue behind batting failures. The Tigers also need to look at some of their shot selections. Bangladesh batters repeatedly played poor shots against Nepal, leading to a score of just 105. Shanto himself reverse-swept a delivery to slip against the Netherlands, while Hridoy was also at fault against Nepal, going for a slog sweep when the ball was not there for that particular shot. On these wickets, the batters need to show resilience and game awareness to maximize impact.

Someone needs to carry the bat

Just how Shakib carried the bat against the Netherlands, one from the top order must put a heavy price tag on their wicket once they get set.

More lower-order mojo

Both Netherlands and Nepal fixtures showcased some beneficial mojo from the Bangladesh lower order. While being cautious with shot selection, the Tigers cannot forego aggression when required. Rishad Hossain got some crucial hits against Nepal, and so did Jaker Ali against the Netherlands, but Bangladesh will hope that the frontline batters take the lion's share of responsibility against the mighty men from Down Under.