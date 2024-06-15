T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Desk
Sat Jun 15, 2024 12:56 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 15, 2024 01:13 PM

T20 World Cup 2024

Afghanistan replace injured Mujeeb with Zazai

Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai
Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai Photo: X, AFP

Afghanistan have replaced injured spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman with opener Hazratullah Zazai in their squad, the Event Technical Committee of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 confirmed today.

Hazratullah, who has played 43 T20Is, was named as a replacement after Mujeeb was ruled out due to an injury to his right index finger.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

Mujeeb's injury has put a dent in Afghanistan's spin prowess. However, the Afghan management has chosen to use this opportunity to strengthen themselves in the batting front.

Afghanistan have made it through to the Super Eight stage and have been placed in Group 1 with India, Australia and Bangladesh.

 

cricketICC T20 World Cup 2024AfghanistanMujeeb Ur RahmanHazratullah Zazai
