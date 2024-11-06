Catastrophic collapse hands Tigers 92-run loss in first Afghanistan ODI

A catastrophic collapse sank Bangladesh and handed them a humiliating 92-run loss in the first ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The Tigers were at 120 for three after 26 overs and on course to chase down Afghanistan's 235-run total, with a well-set Mehedi Hasan Miraz in the middle. Trouble struck when Miraz (51-ball 28) was dismissed by off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar in the fourth delivery of the 31st over as Bangladesh lost the next six wickets in 22 balls while adding just 11 runs, meaning they were bundled out for 143 in pursuit of Afghanistan's 236-run target.

Ghazanfar was the chief destroyer as he was responsible for five of the scalps that fell in the collapse, while Rashid Khan accounted for the other two wickets. Ghazanfar completed a fifer and registered his career-best figure of 6-26.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for his side with a 68-ball 47.

Earlier, Mohammad Nabi and Hashmatullah Shahidi hit fifties to help propel their side to 235 after they chose to bat first.

The duo put on a 104-run stand for the sixth wicket after they were reduced to 71-5 in 20 overs.

Nabi put away four boundaries and three maximums for his 79-ball 84, while Shahidi's vigilant half-century (52) saw him take 92 balls to reach the 92. A 28-ball 27 from tailender Nangeyalia Kharote gave the Afghans a late surge.

Bangladesh pacers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets apiece, while Shoriful Islam scalped one.

Toss in Sharjah. Photo: ACB

TEAMS:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashamtullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi