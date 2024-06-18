All the records broken during West Indies' stunning T20 World Cup innings

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran is run out after a 53-ball 98 against Afghanistan at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, June 17, 2024. Photo: AFP

We look at all the records that were broken during West Indies' innings of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan.

Highest total of 2024 T20 World Cup

West Indies total of 218/5 was the highest total by any team at this edition of the Men's T20 World Cup, surpassing the 201/6 Sri Lanka managed against the Netherlands at the same venue and Australia's 201/7 against England in Barbados.

Highest individual innings of 2024 T20 World Cup

Pooran's outstanding innings of 98 was the highest score by any player at this T20 World Cup, eclipsing the unbeaten 94 USA's Aaron Jones put together against Canada in Dallas.

Highest Powerplay in Men's T20 World Cup history

West Indies scored 92 runs during the Powerplay, beating the previous best of 91 by the Netherlands against Ireland at the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Highest total for West Indies in Men's T20 World Cups

The score of 218/5 by the West Indies was the best they have managed at any edition of the T20 World Cup, going past the 205/6 against South Arica in Johannesburg in 2007.

Equal most runs conceded in one over in Men's T20 World Cup history

An unwanted record for Afghanistan seamer Azmatullah Omarzai, who conceded a total of 36 in one over during the Powerplay. Pooran smashed three sixes and a pair of fours during Omarzai's second over, with some wayward bowling meaning Yuvraj Singh's long-standing record for most runs in one over at a Men's T20 World Cup was equaled.

Pooran overtook Chris Gayle for most sixes by West Indies player in Men's T20I history

Pooran hit eight sixes against Afghanistan, taking his tally to 128 in T20I cricket and past West Indies great Chris Gayle's total of 124.