Oval epic extracts Test cricket’s elixir

Mohammed Siraj was India's hero as they edged England by just six runs in a pulsating fifth Test at The Oval on Monday, levelling the series 2-2 and reigniting the enduring romance of Test cricket.

Set 374 to win, England were bowled out for 367, with Siraj's fiery 5-104 – including a stunning morning burst of 3-9 – ripping through their hopes in a finale that underlined why the longest format still captures hearts like no other.

England resumed on 339-6, but Siraj's strikes sent Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton back in quick succession. When injured last man Chris Woakes hobbled out with his shoulder strapped and England still 17 short, the Oval crowd braced for a classic finish.

Gus Atkinson briefly threatened with a defiant six, but Siraj crashed through his off stump to spark wild celebrations among India's players and fans.

For India batter KL Rahul, this was more than just a draw – it was a statement of belief in Test cricket itself.

"Win means absolutely everything," Rahul said. "I've played cricket for years – Champions Trophy, seen the World Cup – nothing compares to this. People keep asking if Test cricket will survive, but what we saw over these five games is the answer. We weren't given a chance, but we fought in every game and to walk away 2-2, for Indian Test cricket, this will rank right at the top. This is where change begins."

Rahul reserved special praise for stand-in skipper Shubman Gill: "Gill's been phenomenal – led from the front, tactically sharp, and built connections with the group. He's going to be a fine Test captain."

For Siraj, it was the culmination of a journey forged in resilience and self-belief. "My plan was simple – hit good areas and build pressure," he said. "When I woke up today, I believed we could do it. I even downloaded a picture from Google that said 'believe.'"

Reflecting on a dropped catch of Harry Brook that almost cost India the game, Siraj added: "That was a match-changing moment. But I always believe I can win a game from any point."

The series, filled with twists and raw emotion, reminded fans why Test cricket remains unmatched. "This format tests your character more than anything else," Rahul said. "Every session feels like a story within a story. This is why it's special."

As Siraj wheeled away in delight and India roared in celebration, The Oval witnessed not just a victory, but a reaffirmation of Test cricket's enduring beauty – drama born not from instant thrills, but from days of tension and grit that explode into moments like these.

