Leone wins women's 50m rifle 3 positions gold

Paris Olympics 2024
Reuters, Chatearoux
Fri Aug 2, 2024 03:11 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 03:17 PM

Chiara Leone of Switzerland celebrates winning gold in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final at the Paris Olympics on August 02, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Switzerland's Chiara Leone won the gold in the women's 50-metre rifle three positions at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Sagen Maddalena from the United States wins the silver while China's Zhang Qiongyue took the bronze.

Leone's total of 464.4 is an Olympic record as she followed in the footsteps of compatriot Nina Christen, who won the gold in Tokyo three years ago but failed to make the final in Paris.

Maddalena, who topped Thursday's qualification, totalled 463 in a fascinating final where the top five often exchanged places heading into the elimination round at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

2024 Paris Olympics
