'The Balaton Shark' Rasovsky wins men's 10k marathon swimming

Gold medallist Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky (R) and bronze medallist Hungary's David Betlehem pose at the end of the men's 10km marathon swimming final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Pont Alexandre III in Paris on August 9, 2024. Photo: AFP

Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky won gold in the Olympic men's 10k marathon swimming at the Paris Games on Friday.

Rasovszky timed 1hr 50min 52.7sec to finish 2.1sec ahead of Germany's Oliver Klemet in the race on the River Seine.

Hungary picked up another medal with David Betlehem claiming bronze.

Rasovszky, the reigning world champion and silver medallist from Tokyo, took the initiative early, grabbing the lead on the second lap.

The 27-year-old exchanged the led with German Florian Wellbrock, the defending champion, but then emerged on top from that duel, grabbing the lead decisively at the 6.6km mark.

While Wellbrock faded, finishing eighth, another German Klemet took up the challenge and pulled away from the pack to chase down Rasovszky.

But the Hungarian, nicknamed 'The Balaton Shark', had the energy and the tactical nous to hold on to his advantage towards the finish at the Pont Alexandre III bridge.

Compatriot Betlehem delivered a late burst to pip Italy's Domenico Acerenza to third place.