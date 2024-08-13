Paris Olympics 2024
AFP, Algiers
Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:29 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:35 AM

Most Viewed

Paris Olympics 2024

Hero's welcome for Olympic gender-row boxer Khelif in Algiers

AFP, Algiers
Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:29 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:35 AM
Gold medallist Algeria's Imane Khelif poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 66kg final boxing category during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Roland-Garros Stadium, in Paris on August 9, 2024. Photo: AFP

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif said she had won for her country's women as Algeria's Paris Games medallists received a hero's welcome at Algiers airport on Monday.

Khelif, who was the centre of a gender controversy at the Olympics on her way to the women's 66kg title, teenage gymnastics gold medallist Kaylia Nemour and men's 800m bronze medallist Djamel Sedjati brandished their medals for the waiting fans.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The crowd cheered Khelif with chants of "Tahia Imane" (long live Imane).

"The answer lay in the results of each match," she said. "I wanted to show the strength of performance and the presence of women in general, and Algerian women in particular."

The International Olympic Committee took over the boxing competition in Paris after losing patience with the International Boxing Association.

The IBA, led by Umar Kremlev, a Kremlin-linked oligarch, retaliated during the Games by saying it had disqualified Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting from its world championships last year because its tests showed "these are men". The IBA had allowed both boxers to compete in Tokyo three years ago.

Khelif, 25, addressed what she called a "relentless campaign" on Monday.

She said she wanted "to thank the Algerian people who supported me in this ordeal and gave me strength".

"Algerian women are an example and a model for the whole world," the boxer said. "Thanks to God, we have restored Algeria's honour and flown the Algerian flag in Paris, which is the most important thing."

Related topic:
Imane Khelif2024 Paris Olympics
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

China's Li retains gold as Olympic weightlifting starts

5d ago

China completes table tennis gold clean sweep

2d ago

Lyles says he believes his Olympics are over after Covid positive

3d ago

Father of Algerian boxer Khelif says he is honoured by his daughter

1w ago

Gender row rocks Paris Olympics

1w ago
|মতামত

উপদেষ্টাদের কাছে প্রত্যাশা ও সতর্কতা

অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকারের উপদেষ্টাদের থেকে এমন বক্তব্য প্রত্যাশিত, যা দিয়ে সমাজে বিভ্রান্তি-বিতর্ক দূর হবে, তৈরি হবে না।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আপিল বিভাগে ৪ নতুন বিচারপতি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification