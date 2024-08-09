Tara Davis-Woodhall of United States celebrates with her husband Hunter Woodhall after winning gold in women's long jump at Paris 2024 Olympics on August 08, 2024. Photo: Reuters

American Tara Davis-Woodhall soared to Olympic gold in the women's long jump on Thursday, sealing victory with a gigantic fourth leap to improve on her silver medal performance at last year's world championships.

The 25-year-old posted 7.10 metres to take the title from Tokyo Olympic gold medallist and three-times world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany who claimed silver with 6.98.

"I've dreamed of this moment my entire life, four years old when I started track and field," Davis-Woodhall said.

"I've been telling myself all year: '8-0-8 (Aug. 8), that's the day we win the Olympics.'"

American Jasmine Moore jumped 6.96 to secure her second bronze of the Games, after finishing third in the triple jump.

Davis-Woodhall, who has the word "sacrifice" tattooed on her body, had victory locked up before her final jump after the 30-year-old Mihambo ran through the pit on her sixth attempt.

The American choked back tears before her last sprint down the runway. She stood up briefly after landing, then fell back into the sand with a wide smile to the delight of the Stade de France crowd.

"I just couldn't keep it together, I was screaming in my head," said Davis-Woodhall, on what was going through her mind on her final jump. "I had the crowd in my hands, and that's what I dreamed of. I made people watch long jump."

Davis-Woodhall, who was sixth at the Tokyo Olympics, tasted global victory for the first time when she won the world indoor title in March.

But that could not compare to an Olympic gold medal, and the elated athlete made a beeline for the trackside crowd, leaping into the arms of her husband and Paralympic sprinter Hunter Woodhall. She then hugged coach Travis Geopfert.

"They were just so proud of me, they couldn't believe it," she said. "Actually they could believe it. I kept saying 'I can't believe it, I can't believe it.' I'm proud of myself."

The bubbly former University of Texas jumper rang the stadium's victory bell in a cowboy hat and draped in an American flag. Asked how she planned to celebrate, Davis-Woodhall said: "I've got to go find my husband, we'll have some tequila shots or something."

Hunter Woodhall will compete at the Paris Paralympics, which start later this month.

Mihambo was suffering breathing problems after the event and taken off the track in a wheelchair. German media said she had COVID-19 two months ago and was still feeling the effects.