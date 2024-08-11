Paris Olympics 2024
Reuters, Lahore
Sun Aug 11, 2024 02:05 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 02:11 PM

Paris Olympics 2024

Arshad Nadeem returns to hero's welcome in Pakistan

Javelin gold medallist Arshad Nadeem arrived to a water canon salute and chants from thousands of supporters as he brought Pakistan's first Olympic medal home early on Sunday.

Nadeem was met by his family, including his father who placed a garland around his neck to thousands chanting "Long Live Arshad Nadeem! Long Live Pakistan!", as he touched down in the eastern city of Lahore.

The 27-year old father of two beat defending champion Neeraj Chopra of neighbouring arch-rival India in the men's javelin on Thursday in Paris with an Olympic record 92.97-metre throw, the sixth best ever.

His triumph is seen by Pakistanis, struggling with an economic crisis and rising militancy, as all the more impressive since Nadeem was born and raised in a mud brick house in an impoverished corner of rural Punjab. As a young man, he trained in wheat fields with homemade javelins.

Mohammad Farooq travelled hours from the city of Sargodha to join the welcome celebrations.

"I have come here... to welcome our hero. Pakistan has gained this happy moment after 40 years. It has become a double pleasure with Aug. 14," he said, referring to Pakistan's independence day celebrations on Wednesday.

President Asif Ali Zardari announced on Saturday that Arshad Nadeem would be awarded Pakistan's second-highest civilian award, the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, for his achievement.

"I am thankful to God almighty. I thank my parents and Pakistani nation," Nadeem told the crowds. "There is lot of hard work by me and my coach Salman Butt behind this."

Arshad NadeemPakistanParis Olympics
