Bangladesh’s fastest runner Imranur to race in Paris Olympics

Bangladesh's Imranur Rahman, Jamaica's Ackeem Blake and Pakistan's Shajar Abbas compete in the Men's 60m heat 7 during the Indoor World Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 1, 2024. Photo: AFP

Sprinter Imranur Rahman has become the country's third athlete to participate in the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

World Athletics, the international governing body, confirmed Rahman's participation through a wild card entry to the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) today.

England-born Imranur, the country's record-holder fastest sprinter, has previously represented Bangladesh in various events like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Indoor Championships, and the World Athletics Championship. He is now set to embrace the world's highest competition – the Olympics – for the first time.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) first provided a wild card to rifle shooter Robiul Islam a couple of days before Eid-ul-Adha, while recurve archer Sagor Islam secured a direct entry to the Paris Olympics on Eid day by reaching the semifinals during the Final Olympic Qualification tournament in Turkey.

Bangladesh Swimming Federation has requested a wild card for swimmer Samiul Islam Rafi.

"We are also expecting another wild card in swimming within a couple of days," BOA treasurer AK Sarkar told The Daily Star today.

"We have also sought wild card entries in golf and boxing, but the IOC denied providing a wild card to golfer Siddiqur Rahman due to his poor world ranking. There is also a slim chance of getting a wild card for boxer Selim Hossain," said Sarkar, adding that they sought eight wild cards in shooting, archery, athletics, golf, boxing, and swimming.

If the IOC confirms the participation of swimmer Rafi, then Bangladesh will have a four-member athlete team for the Paris Olympic Games, slated to run from July 26 to August 11.