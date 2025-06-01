BKSP blaze track with record-breaking run

The 39th Junior (Age-Group) Athletics Championships concluded yesterday at the National Stadium, with Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) once again stamping their authority on the track and field with a dominant performance.

As expected, BKSP emerged champions, clinching 25 gold, 19 silver, and nine bronze medals from the 40 events contested over two days. BKSP athletes alone set 10 of the 13 new records, with the remaining three coming from Noakhali, Ansar & VDP athletes.

Ansar & VDP finished runners-up with seven gold, 10 silver, and three bronze medals, followed by Kurigram DSA in third place with two gold, three silver, and four bronze.

Noakhali also won two gold medals but had to settle for fourth place, having bagged two silver and three bronze medals. Chattogram, Rajshahi Education Board, Gopalganj, and Munshiganj also made the gold tally, each winning one gold medal. Eight more district sports associations made it to the medal table with silver and bronze medals.

On the final day of the competition, new records were set in the boys' 100m hurdles, boys' 4x400m relay, boys' 400m, girls' 400m, girls' 800m, girls' discus throw, and boys' triple jump in the U-18 category. In the U-16 category, the boys' and girls' 400m events also saw new benchmarks set.