Athletics
Sports Reporter
Sun Jun 1, 2025 08:30 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 08:30 AM

Most Viewed

Athletics
Athletics

BKSP blaze track with record-breaking run

Sun Jun 1, 2025 08:30 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 08:30 AM
Sports Reporter
Sun Jun 1, 2025 08:30 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 08:30 AM

The 39th Junior (Age-Group) Athletics Championships concluded yesterday at the National Stadium, with Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) once again stamping their authority on the track and field with a dominant performance.

As expected, BKSP emerged champions, clinching 25 gold, 19 silver, and nine bronze medals from the 40 events contested over two days. BKSP athletes alone set 10 of the 13 new records, with the remaining three coming from Noakhali, Ansar & VDP athletes.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ansar & VDP finished runners-up with seven gold, 10 silver, and three bronze medals, followed by Kurigram DSA in third place with two gold, three silver, and four bronze.

Noakhali also won two gold medals but had to settle for fourth place, having bagged two silver and three bronze medals. Chattogram, Rajshahi Education Board, Gopalganj, and Munshiganj also made the gold tally, each winning one gold medal. Eight more district sports associations made it to the medal table with silver and bronze medals.

On the final day of the competition, new records were set in the boys' 100m hurdles, boys' 4x400m relay, boys' 400m, girls' 400m, girls' 800m, girls' discus throw, and boys' triple jump in the U-18 category. In the U-16 category, the boys' and girls' 400m events also saw new benchmarks set.

Related topic:
Bangladesh athleticsNational Junior Athletics
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BKSP grab all four 100m gold medals

1y ago

Bangladesh athletes seal steeplechase gold and two silver medals in Malaysia

11m ago

Bangladesh’s fastest runner Imranur to race in Paris Olympics

11m ago

Nat’l Junior Athletics begins today

2d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকায় ‘সিঙ্কহোল’ নিয়ে আলোচনা: বিশেষজ্ঞ ও সংশ্লিষ্টরা যা বলছেন

প্রশ্ন হলো—সাত মসজিদ রোডে তৈরি হওয়া ওই গর্তটি কি আসলেই কোনো সিঙ্কহোল? এটা কী কী কারণে তৈরি হতে পারে? ঢাকার মাটির যে গঠন, তাতে এখানেও কি প্রাকৃতিকভাবে সিঙ্কহোল তৈরি হওয়ার সম্ভাবনা আছে? এর পেছনের...

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে আনুষ্ঠানিক অভিযোগপত্র ট্রাইব্যুনালে জমা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে