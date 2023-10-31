We are looking for answers but aren't getting any: Shakib 

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan had a hard time explaining his side's batting failure followed by a toothless effort by his bowlers in their seven-wicket loss to Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

A sixth successive loss in seven matches ended Bangladesh's chances of reaching the semifinals but they still have to play two matches, the results of which would have implications on the World Cup table that has qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy at stake as the top seven sides along with hosts Pakistan would make it to the tournament.

"Not enough runs. The wicket was really good, we lost early wickets again. There were some partnerships, but not big partnerships. It was disappointing with the bat. Credit should go to Pakistan, the way they bowled and the way they batted in the first 10 overs," Shakib said in the post-match interview.

Bangladesh have lost the most wickets inside the Powerplay in the tournament so far and their top-order maintained that streak of failure against Pakistan as they lost three batters for 23 runs on the board inside the first six overs of the innings.

The familiar batting crisis saw veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah was pushed up the order followed by Shakib, who batted at six. After a tentative 64-ball 43 that saw him struggle for any sort of rhythm, the 36-year-old gave his wicket away while trying to pull Haris Rauf.

"We are not getting many runs from the top four batters. I was batting in the top four, I wasn't scoring. My confidence was low too. Luckily, I got some runs, I am feeling better now. At this moment, changing too many things gets difficult. We have to keep moving forward. We have to perform together. We need collective performances, which is not happening. Two more matches, hopefully, we can bounce back," said.

While Liton Das's watchful approach appeared to have paid dividends but a soft dismissal after a steady 64-ball 45 only prolonged his struggle for an innings of substance.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's new ball exploits proved too much for his opening partner Tanzid Tamim, who departed for a duck after failing to keep out a full-length delivery, and the speedster also removed Najmul Hossain Shanto whose horrendous run of single-digit scores increased when he clipped one to forward square leg after managing four runs.