Pakistan well-prepared for Bangladesh: Bradburn

With two wins in six matches, Pakistan will be desperate to keep their ICC World Cup semi-final hopes alive when they take on Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Photo: AFP

With two wins in six matches, Pakistan will be desperate to keep their ICC World Cup semi-final hopes alive when they take on Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. 

Bangladesh's chances of clinching a top-four finish, on the other hand, is all but over after they lost their fifth successive match of the tournament against the Netherlands on Saturday.  

Shakib Al Hasan and his troops however still have a lot to play for as the Tigers will be desperate to finish in the top seven in the World Cup standings to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

With that in mind, Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn said that despite Bangladesh's sorry state, he still has respect for his opponents and has prepared his troops well for the contest.

"There are 10 quality teams here at this tournament and we don't have a divine right to beat any of them. We know that to beat any team, we need to play well, and we know that when we can put three parts of our game together, we can beat any team in this tournament. We respect Bangladesh hugely. They're a quality group of cricketers," Bradburn said ahead of their match against Bangladesh on Monday.

"We've had a good look at where we believe we can exploit their potential weaknesses and we know where their strengths are. So, we're well-prepared for Bangladesh. We're focused very much on looking in the mirror as well and making sure that we're putting together our very best performance," he added.

