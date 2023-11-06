Tendulkar urges Kohli to surpass him in World Cup

Virat Kohli hit his 49th century in ODIs on Sunday in India's ICC World Cup match against Sri Lanka, equaling Indian great Sachin Tendulkar's record of the most number of hundreds in 50-over internationals.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 101 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to equal Tendulkar, having played 175 innings less than he has.

Congratulations have been pouring in for Kohli from all corners after he reached the milestone on the day of his 35th birthday.

Tendulkar, who turned 50 earlier this year, conveyed his compliments to Kohli for equaling him and urged him to become the first man to complete a half-century of ODI centuries during the World Cup.

"Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!" Sachin posted on X on Sunday.

Tendulkar remains the only batsman in international cricket to complete a century of centuries, with 49 ODI tons and 51 Test centuries.

Kohli is second behind Tendulkar in that list as he currently has 79 hundreds in international cricket - 49 in ODIs, 29 in Tests and one in Twenty20s.