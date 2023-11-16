Life lessons from Glenn Maxwell to help turn your life around

In the ranks of cricket warriors, Glenn Maxwell has made quite a name for himself. The lightning-fast batting of this 35-year-old Australian has been a highlight of the World Cup 2023 games. One of the best batsmen in the world, he has earned the moniker "Big Show" due to his propensity for smashing sixes and unconventional shots.

Maxwell's boldness is not without its risks though, and he can frustrate just as well as enthral the audience. But, when he is on to conquer, he can completely alter the course of a game. So, here are a few words of wisdom from this remarkable individual to help you have a smashing day!

"I had doubted a fair bit about my ability at this level, so to come out and strike the ball like I did was really pleasing."

Oftentimes, in life, we need to put forth effort if we want success in any goal. However, there is always the nagging worry of failure. When negative thoughts and feelings start to take hold and prevent us from reaching our full potential, it may seem like our brain is actively working against us. Most people are paralysed by the thought of failing. So, they never even attempt, and therefore never achieve their goals.

However, the gift of doubt and failure is priceless. It is a necessary part of getting where you want to go. If you attempt and fail, it means you care enough about what you want to achieve to keep trying until you succeed. The lessons and experiences you get from setbacks will help you grow in strength, resolve, and concentration, ultimately leading you in the right direction to your goal.

"I'm going to have to change a lot of people's perception about how I'm seen."

Not everyone will think well of you, either because of something you have done in the past, a misunderstanding, or just a bad first impression. Many of us may think we do not care what others think of us, but a poor reputation might hinder our chances of working with others, being promoted, or even getting ahead in life.

People will form impressions of you that are consistent with whatever it is they pick up on from you subconsciously. But, if you face and conquer their constructive criticism, you will be able to go into the world with greater confidence and encourage others to do the same. So, do not always brush aside the opinions of others without giving them any consideration. Take it in, be honest with yourself, and make sure that others can see that honesty mirrored in your actions.

"I want to have a positive influence on everything I do."

People nowadays have to work a little bit more to maintain a happy outlook in life. Because of the difficulties we face every day, small or big, it is simpler to look at life with a pessimistic perspective. However, instead of letting negative energy overrun your day-to-day existence, push yourself to emanate positive vibes with all that you do.

By adopting more positivity, you will be more aware, efficient, capable of solving issues, and collaborating with others. Positivity might persuade people around you to provide a hand with certain endeavours and in turn, make life easier. For instance, in a workplace, your colleagues will be more likely to help you with a big assignment if they like you. But, if your presence depresses them, they will be reluctant to support you.

True to his words…

If you think mere words are not enough to motivate you, take a look at Maxwell's actions, which may have spoken louder than his words. On November 7, Australia stunned Afghanistan by winning the World Cup match in Mumbai by just three wickets thanks to an unbeaten double century of 201 from Maxwell. Australia was in deep trouble at 91/7 when chasing a formidable 292 run mark, having lost all of its recognised hitters, save Maxwell. He then launched his bombardment, destroying the Afghan attack with 21 fours and 10 sixes, leading Australia to a narrow victory.

It must be noted that while Maxwell batted a brilliant double century in the game, he claimed that he struggled with leg cramping. But he still stayed out on the field rather than go back to the pavilion. Suffice it to say, beating doubt, changing perceptions that people previously held for him, and holding a positive attitude, Maxwell quite seized his day. Now, it is time for you to seize yours!