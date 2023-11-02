Sri Lanka opt to field against India

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field against hosts India in their World Cup game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

India have gone with an unchanged eleven for today's game while Sri Lanka made one change as Dushan Hemantha is in for Dhananjaya de Silva.

India are flying high as the only undefeated side after six comprehensive triumphs and are sitting pretty in top spot on the standings and on the brink of locking in their place in the knockout stage.

A seventh consecutive victory will ensure India are part of the pointy end of the tournament and allow them to fine-tune their line-up while also eyeing a first-place finish.

The last time Sri Lanka met India was in the Asia Cup 2023 final and the Lankans ended up at the wrong end of a crushing 10-wicket defeat. They were bundled out for only 50 when batting first in that match as Mohammed Siraj took 6/21, while India raced to the target in only 6.1 overs.

Sri Lanka will not only hope to avenge that humiliation but also try to keep their slim hopes of progress into the next round alive today. The Lankans will also have more than just survival in their minds as the 2025 Champions Trophy qualification is also at stake for them.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka