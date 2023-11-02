Sri Lanka slump to 3-4 against India

Sri Lanka collapsed to three for four in their World Cup match against India in Mumbai on Thursday as the unbeaten hosts closed in on a win that would secure a semi-final place.

All the first three batsmen dismissed were out for nought, with both openers falling for golden ducks.

Set an imposing 358 to win, Sri Lanka suffered a woeful start to their chase

Pathum Nissanka was lbw to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball of the innings, a decision upheld on umpire's call after a Sri Lanka review.

Bumrah bowled two wides to give Sri Lanka thir first runs, but at the start of the next over Mohammed Siraj had Dimuth Karunaratne, the other opening batsman, lbw for nought as well.

Number four Sadeera Samarawickrama survived four balls before he too was out for a duck, edging Siraj to third slip Shreyas Iyer.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis was then bowled for one by Siraj to leave his side three for four in the fourth over.